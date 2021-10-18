NBA preview: Silver says he hopes Irving gets vaccinated

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Adam Silver, the basketball fan, would prefer to see Kyrie Irving on the court again with the Brooklyn Nets as soon as possible. Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, would prefer to see Irving vaccinated. On the eve of the league’s 75th anniversary season, the third to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Silver said Monday that he hopes Irving — one of the few players in the league who has not yet chosen to be vaccinated — changes his mind before long and clears a path to get back on the floor with the Nets.