Titans’ Amani Hooker set to play; Milano active for Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee safety Amani Hooker has been activated off injured reserve and will play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Hooker is just the second player to come off injured reserve for Tennessee. The Titans still have 16 on that list with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton replacing Hooker. Fulton did not practice all week with a hamstring that knocked him out of last week’s win in Jacksonville. Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was added to the injury report Sunday with an illness. He is active and playing. Buffalo will have starting linebacker Matt Milano back after he missed a game.