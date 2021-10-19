Browns place RB Hunt, LB Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have placed running back Kareem Hunt and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. Hunt suffered a significant calf injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Going on IR means Hunt has to miss a minimum of three games and there’s a strong possibility he’ll be out longer. On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt’s injury was more in the “ballpark” of four to six weeks. The 26-year-old Hunt is invaluable to Cleveland’s offense — a run-and-receiving threat capable of breaking off a big play or gaining tough yards. A second-round pick, Owusu-Koramoah has been one of the bright spots on an inconsistent Browns defense.