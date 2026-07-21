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ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms continue Tuesday before hotter, drier weather returns

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today at 4:19 AM
Published 4:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland remains under an ABC-7 First Alert as we track scattered thunderstorms continuing across the region Tuesday.

Storm coverage tracking lower than Monday, with the greatest chances for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and west of the Rio Grande. A few stronger storms could still produce heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, gusty outflow winds, and localized flooding.

We're continuing to track temperatures running 5 to 10 degrees below average this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s in Las Cruces and the lower to middle 90s in El Paso. As the upper-level disturbance shifts west into Arizona, thunderstorm activity will gradually decrease heading into Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, high pressure strengthens over the Borderland, bringing a much hotter and drier weather pattern. Rain chances will become limited, while many lowland communities climb back into the triple digits, with the summer heat expected to continue into early next week.

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