Predators score twice in third period, top Kings 2-1

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene and Tanner Jeannot scored in the third period to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville. Anze Kopitar had the lone goal and Calvin Petersen made 29 saves for Los Angeles. Kopitar has five goals and three assists just three games into the season. And Nashville’s Filip Forsberg played his 500th game of his career — all with the Predators.