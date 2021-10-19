Scotland close to T20 World Cup advance after beating PNG

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland has eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea’s chances of advancing in the T20 World Cup after a 17-run victory in Oman. A 92-run partnership between Richie Barrington and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross was the cornerstone of Scotland’s total of 165-9 despite PNG claiming six wickets for just 15 runs in the last two overs. PNG came back strongly after losing half of its side within the first six overs for just 35 runs, but was bowled out for 148 with three balls remaining.