SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chofis” López scored the first of San Jose’s four second-half goals and the Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0 on Wednesday night. Benjamin Kikanovic, Chris Wondolowski and Carlos Fierro also scored to help San Jose (9-12-9) snap a three-game losing streak during which it was outscored 9-2. Austin (7-19-4) has lost eight of its last 10.