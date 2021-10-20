Climate Pledge Arena ready to get Kraken for hockey debut

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The home of Seattle’s new NHL team is about ready for its hockey debut on Saturday night when the Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks. The arena will have its first official event Friday night when Coldplay performs and it also hosted a benefit concert featuring Foo Fighters. The arena project started nearly five years ago when Oak View Group was selected by the city of Seattle to renovate the original Seattle Center Coliseum. The final cost of the project is expected to exceed $1 billion.