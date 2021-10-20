Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A Manchester City supporter has been hospitalized after being attacked following a Champions League match in Belgium. City says it is working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident that took place after the team’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge on Tuesday. The Belgian club says the supporter was on his way back home from watching the match and was attacked in a parking lot. City says the club’s “thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital.”