Mets’ Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter. Mets medical director David David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The 34-year-old Carrasco was obtained by the Mets from Cleveland in January along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. His tore his right hamstring during spring training and didn’t make his season debut until July 30. Carrasco went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.