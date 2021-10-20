Relationship goals: Cards’ Ertz, Murray work to form bond

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz has spent the past few days on the Cardinals’ practice field, working to build his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray so Arizona’s offense can keep rolling. The connection initially started on a plane. Ertz was traded to Arizona from the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He made it to Arizona in time to fly with the team to Cleveland for last weekend’s 37-14 victory over the Browns. His assigned seat for part of the trip was right next to Murray and the two started to bond immediately. The pair hopes that carries over to the field.