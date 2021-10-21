García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Luis García will start for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line. García started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving in the second because of discomfort in his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker says the Astros are confident the problem is behind García and he’ll be 100% healthy for Friday night’s start. The Red Sox previously announced that Nathan Eovaldi would start Game 6.