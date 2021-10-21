Russian triathlete is 1st DQ from Tokyo Olympics for doping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The first formal disqualification of a Tokyo Olympics athlete for doping has been announced. World Triathlon says Russian Igor Polyanskiy has been banned for three years and his Tokyo results annulled. Polyanskiy admitted doping with the endurance boosting hormone EPO ahead of the Olympics. He’s banned until during the 2024 Paris Games. Polyanskiy did not dispute his positive test in a sample taken at a training camp in Vladivostock five days before he began competing in Tokyo. He was 43rd in the men’s event and helped the Russian Olympic Committee finish 14th in mixed relay.