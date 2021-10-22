Falcons DE Dante Fowler (knee) placed on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games. Fowler was initially ruled out Sunday’s game at Miami with a knee injury. The team then said he was going on IR. It’s not clear when Fowler was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the New York Jets in London. Fowler started the first five games for 2-3 Atlanta. He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles. The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful with an ailing hamstring.