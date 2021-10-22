Granada’s late goal denies Osasuna share of lead in Spain

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A 90th-minute goal from far outside the area by Granada substitute Ángel Montoro has denied 10-man Osasuna the chance to move to the top of the Spanish league. Montoro’s long-range lob over the head of goalkeeper Sergio Herrera snatched a 1-1 draw for a Granada. Osasuna was poised to pull level on points with league leader Real Sociedad. Instead, it moved into second place before the weekend’s games. Chimy Ávila put Osasuna ahead just before halftime. Osasuna’s defense remained in control even after Cote Valdés was shown a direct red in the 75th for fouling an attacked who only had the goalkeeper to beat.