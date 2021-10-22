Jones to be interim manager at Newcastle for 2 EPL games

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Interim Newcastle manager Graeme Jones says he will be in charge for the next two Premier League games while the club’s new ownership conducts its search for a successor to Steve Bruce. Bruce was fired on Wednesday just two weeks after the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Among the candidates among consideration is former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma coach Paulo Fonseca but there appears to be no prospect of a quick appointment. Jones says he has been asked to be manager for the matches against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Chelsea at home next weekend.