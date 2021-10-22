Oklahoma St. coach Gundy agrees to perpetual 5-year deal

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has agreed to a new contract that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater. Gundy has a career record of 143-67 in 17 years and has led the program to 15 consecutive bowl games and 15 straight winning seasons. He has coached the Cowboys to four New Year’s Six bowl games since 2010. The Cowboys have reached The Associated Press Top 10 poll in 10 seasons since 2008, including this season. The eighth-ranked Cowboys take a 6-0 record into Saturday’s game at Iowa State.