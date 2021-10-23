Chelsea, Man City win big without playing a striker in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Chelsea and Manchester City didn’t field a recognized striker between them yet still combined for 11 goals in ominous displays by the two title contenders in the Premier League. Missing injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Chelsea still powered to its biggest win of the season with a 7-0 thrashing of Norwich. Mason Mount scored a hat trick including a retaken penalty. City doesn’t have an out-and-out striker in its squad after failing to sign a like-for-like replacement for Sergio Aguero in the offseason but that isn’t stopping the champions scoring freely this season. A 4-1 victory at Brighton was secured mainly thanks to Phil Foden’s two goals after a 5-1 win at Club Brugge midweek.