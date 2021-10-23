Davis leads W Carolina to 1st win, 45-31 over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carlos Davis passed for a career-high 401 yards and three touchdowns, TJ Jones ran for 132 and two scores and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 45-31. The Catamounts led 31-10 at halftime as Davis found Calvin Jones for seven yards, TJ Jones for 40 and Raphael Williams for 10. The Bulldogs answered with a pair of touchdowns, the first coming after Western Carolina turned it over on its own 3, to close within a touchdown. Then TJ Jones, a transfer from Tusculum, scored on runs of 30 and 43 yards as the Catamounts regained control. Jaylan Adams and Darique Hampton combined for 197 yards passing for The Citadel.