Duffey leads Hampton over North Carolina A&T 30-9

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jett Duffey threw two touchdown passes to lead Hampton to a 30-9 victory over North Carolina A&T. Duffey was 17-of-28 passing for 285 yards. He tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bonds that capped Hampton’s (3-4, 1-2 Big South Conference) first series. Duffey’s 72-yard TD pass to Romon Copeland stretched the Pirates’ lead to 20-9 late in the third quarter. Copeland had 112 yards on just three receptions. Jalen Fowler threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Warren for North Carolina A&T (3-4, 2-2).