Florida St. shreds UMass 59-3 to win third straight game

BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass 59-3 on Saturday. The Seminoles (3-4) have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries. Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground. UMass opened the scoring with a Cameron Carson 45-yard field goal.