Shiffrin excels in World Cup skiing opener for her 70th win

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won the season-opening women’s World Cup giant slalom by beating world champion Lara Gut-Behrami in a close fight for her 70th career victory. The American three-time overall champion sat .02 behind Gut-Behrami after the opening leg but put in another clean run in the second to edge her Swiss rival by .14. The pair finished well ahead of the rest of the field. Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia trailing by 1.30 seconds in third. Shiffrin became only the third skier in World Cup history to reach the 70-win mark. Ingemar Stenmark and Linsey Vonn achieved the feat before they finished their careers on 86 and 82 wins respectively.