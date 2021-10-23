Huge second quarter leads Sacramento State to rout of NAU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns in Sacramento State’s 37-point first half and the Hornets went on to blank Northern Arizona 44-0. Dunniway finished 21 of 35 for 382 yards. Backup Asher O’Hara added a touchdown pass and a touchdown run. Cameron Skattebo had 117 yards rushing and Marshel Martin had the same number receiving for the Hornets. Parker Clayton caught both of Dunniway’s TD passes in the Hornets’ 34-point second quarter. O’Hara, Martin and Skattebo added touchdown runs in the explosive 15 minutes. The Lumberjacks managed just 226 yards and 11 first downs.