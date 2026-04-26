ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: High winds, blowing dust and critical fire danger expected across Borderland Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Sunday will be one of the windiest days the Borderland has seen this spring.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will increase sharply this afternoon as a storm system moves across the Southwest.

West winds between 25 to 35 mph are expected across the Borderland, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph in some areas.

The strongest winds are expected near mountain slopes and higher elevations, but gusty conditions will also impact El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding communities.

Forecasters say blowing dust is possible near the international border and western portions of El Paso County. Dust could reduce visibility for drivers.

Dry conditions and strong winds are also creating dangerous fire weather conditions.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for El Paso and Hudspeth counties through Sunday evening.

A High Wind Warning has also been issued for parts of eastern El Paso County, while a Flood Watch remains in effect for western El Paso County through noon.

Winds ease slightly Monday, but breezy conditions continue through midweek.

There is some good news later this week — moisture returns Thursday and Friday with chances for showers and even isolated thunderstorms.