Jefferson with career-high 4 TD passes in Arkansas 45-3 romp

By BUCK RINGGOLD

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw for a career-high four touchdowns, all coming before halftime, as Arkansas scored the first 45 points and defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3. Arkansas was in dire need of a bounce-back on the heels of a three-game losing streak, all against Southeastern Conference foes, and got it Saturday, at the expense of the Golden Lions. The Razorbacks scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions. Treylon Burks, a junior wide receiver, caught two of Jefferson’s TD passes and also had a 49-yard sweep around the right side for the Razorbacks’ second touchdown.