No. 5 Ohio St extends streak with 54-7 blowout at Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times to help No. 5 Ohio State rout Indiana 54-7. The Buckeyes have won five straight overall and 25 in a row in Big Ten play. They also extended the nation’s longest active winning streak against one team to 27 consecutive games. After Henderson broke a 7-all tie with a 21-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, the short-handed Hoosiers never had a chance. Ohio State scored the last 47 points, and coach Ryan Day pulled his starters after three quarters.