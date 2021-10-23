Out of the way! NASCAR contenders want traffic to pull aside

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — A conversation on driver code and on-track etiquette is raging in NASCAR, and with it comes debate about the expectations of non-playoff drivers. If a title contender is trying to gain track position, should another driver clear the lane for an easy pass? It has been a touchy topic since the playoff format was introduced in 2004 because NASCAR, unlike any stick-and-ball sports, permits everyone to race in the postseason even if they aren’t in title contention. So as the series heads Sunday to Kansas Speedway, the conversation has turned to how non-playoff drivers should be expected to race the contenders.