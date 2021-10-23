Williams leads No. 13 Notre Dame past Southern Cal, 31-16

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams rushed for two short touchdowns and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries and No. 13 Notre Dame withstood Southern California’s fourth-quarter rally for a 31-16 victory. Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and his 1-yard run in the third quarter put the Irish up 24-3 en route to their fourth straight victory in the 92-game series. Kedon Slovis and 6-foot-5 junior wide receiver Drake London kept the Trojans in it. Slovis connected on 27 of 37 passes for 299 yards, 15 of the completions to London for 171 yards..