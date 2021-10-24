AP source: Cards replacing Shildt with bench coach Marmol

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

The St. Louis Cardinals plan to announce Monday that bench coach Oliver Marmol will be promoted to replace fired manager Mike Shildt, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the team hadn’t revealed the hiring publicy. The Cardinals dismissed Shildt, the former National League manager of the year, over organizational differences on Oct. 14, a week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game. The Athletic first reported Sunday night that Marmol would be introduced the next morning.