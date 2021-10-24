Duissi scores before halftime, helps Austin beat Dynamo 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday. Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead. Austin scored on an own goal in the seventh minute. The Dynamo’s Zarek Valentin was called for a foul in the area, leading to a penalty kick by Cecilio Domínguez that bounced off the left post and then the right before careening off goalkeeper Marko Maric into the goal. Houston scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when Nick Lima’s clearance attempt for Austin deflected off defender Julio Cascante.