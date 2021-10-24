Ex-swim coach remanded in custody on charges of sexual abuse

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A former high-level swimming coach accused of historical child abuse has been remanded in custody until next month after his case was mentioned in an Australian court. John Reginald Wright was extradited to Queensland state from Western Australia after being charged last week with nine counts of indecent dealing with children. The charges related to alleged incidents in the early 1980s in Brisbane and Rockhampton. Wright didn’t appear when the case was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court and his duty lawyer didn’t apply for bail. Wright is set to face the same court on Nov. 15.