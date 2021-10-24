Josi’s 4-point game fuels Predators 5-2 victory over Wild

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and Nashville ended Minnesota’s four-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory. Ryan Johansen scored twice, Josi, Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg added goals and Matt Duchene had three assists for the Predators. Nashville has won eight of its last nine against Minnesota, allowing two or fewer goals in seven of those victories. Ingram made 33 saves. Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm scored for Minnesota, which was looking to start a season with five straight wins for the first time since 2007-08.