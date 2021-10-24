Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping a set

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over second-seeded Diego Schwartzman at the European Open in Antwerp. The top-seeded Italian beat his Argentine opponent 6-2, 6-2 in their first meeting. It was Sinner’s fifth final of the season, and his fifth career title. Sinner did not drop a set in the tournament. He is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals.