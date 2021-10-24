Tielemans, Maddison lead Leicester to 2-1 win at Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Youri Tielemans showed why Leicester is desperate for him to sign a new contract and James Maddison scored his first goal of the season in a 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. Tielemans hit a stunning long-range strike to open the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Mathias Jorgensen hauled Brentford level but Tielemans then helped tee up Maddison’s first goal since February to secure three points for the visitors. Leicester is in ninth place with 14 points from nine games, two more points than Brentford in its first Premier League campaign.