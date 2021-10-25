Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar, 60, announces retirement

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization. The 60-year-old Sedar had worked as the Brewers’ first base coach from 2007 until 2010 and third base coach from 2011 until 2020. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers’ major league coaching staff. Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator starting in 1992. Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.