Oshie’s hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win. Drake Batherson led the way for Ottawa with his first career hat trick, while Chris Tierney and Josh Norris also scored. Anton Forsberg started the game for Ottawa, but was pulled in the first. Filip Gustavsson finished, allowing three goals on 15 shots.