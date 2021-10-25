Van Bommel could be first of many Bundesliga coaches to go

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Mark van Bommel became the first Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season when he was fired by Wolfsburg on Sunday after just nine league games in charge. He’s unlikely to be the last. Van Bommel’s predecessor Oliver Glasner left Wolfsburg to join Eintracht Frankfurt last season. He’s struggling this season with just one win from nine games with Frankfurt. Hertha Berlin’s Pál Dárdai, Augsburg’s Markus Weinzierl and Greuther Fürth’s Stefan Leitl are also in danger of losing their jobs.