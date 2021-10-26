2-time WNBA executive of year Padover named Atlanta Dream GM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have announced the hiring of Dan Padover as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations. Former interim head coach Darius Taylor will be the assistant GM. Padover was WNBA executive of the year the past two seasons as general manager of with the Las Vegas Aces. Before his three-year stint with the Aces, Padover was vice president of basketball operations for the New York Liberty. The appointments of Padover and Taylor round out the leadership team of the WNBA franchise, which has undergone a radical makeover under new ownership after three straight losing seasons.