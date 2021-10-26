Arango leads surging LAFC past slumping Sounders 3-0

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango extended his scoring tear with his seventh goal in four matches, and Los Angeles FC stayed in the MLS playoff race with a 3-0 thrashing of the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders. Brian Rodríguez and Latif Blessing scored in the first half as LAFC moved into a seventh-place tie and a temporary playoff spot by goal differential over Vancouver. Seattle struggled while its winless skid stretched to four games. The Sounders are still three points ahead of Kansas City and Colorado atop the conference table, but Sporting has two games in hand and the Rapids have one.