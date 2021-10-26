Eagles defense making it easy for opposing QBs

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s unit is making the wrong kind of history. In a 33-22 loss at Las Vegas, the Eagles allowed Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to complete 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Carr’s 91.2% completion rate was the second highest by a QB throwing at least 30 passes in NFL history. And, it’s been a common theme against Gannon’s defense. Quarterbacks are completing passes at a 74.4% rate against the Eagles this season. If that holds up, it will break the NFL record of 72.7% set by the Detroit Lions in 2016.