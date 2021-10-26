Skip to Content
Flames use 4-goal outburst in 1st period to beat Devils 5-3

By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves. Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.

