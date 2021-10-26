Milan beats Torino 1-0 to move 3 points clear atop Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has again struggled in a 1-0 win that saw it move three points clear at the top of Serie A. Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute to help Milan move clear of second-place Napoli ahead of its match against Bologna. Salernitana moved off the bottom of the table as it snatched a 2-1 win at 10-man Venezia for Stefano Colantuono’s first victory in charge. Genoa drew 1-1 at Spezia.