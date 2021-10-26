No. 9 Iowa rested, still in control of its Big Ten West fate

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa was glad to get some time off last weekend after its home loss to Purdue on Oct. 16. The defeat knocked the Hawkeyes out of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 for one week. The Hawkeyes are back in at No. 9 this week. They’re preparing for the final five weeks of the regular season still in control of their own fate in the Big Ten West. Iowa and Minnesota lead the division. Wisconsin and Purdue are tied for third at 2-2 and Illinois is fifth at 2-3. If the Hawkeyes win out, they win the West.