Penalties for Chelsea, smoother for Arsenal to win in cup

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal and Chelsea have reached the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Reece James netted the penalty that sealed Chelsea’s 4-3 victory against Southampton in the shootout at Stamford Bridge. The game was tied 1-1 through 90 minutes after Kai Havertz’s header for Chelsea just before halftime was canceled out by Che Adams’ tap-in two minutes into the second half. There was another all-Premier League encounter at Emirates Stadium where Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0 after goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah.