Raducanu beats Hercog in Romania for 1st win since US Open

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Emma Raducanu has rallied to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Transylvania Open for her first win since her stunning run to the U.S. Open title more than six weeks ago. It was also the teenager’s first victory on the WTA Tour. The 18-year-old Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament. Less than two weeks later, she split from her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had only played in Indian Wells since, falling in the opening round. Varvara Gracheva of Russia outlasted Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a match against either top-seeded Simona Halep or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.