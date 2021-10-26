Stadium planned for Kansas City’s women’s pro soccer team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owners of Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team plan to build a $70 million stadium for the team. Owners of Kansas City NWSL announced Tuesday the 11,000-seat stadium is expected to open in 2024 at a site along the Missouri River near the downtown. The stadium will be the first built in the U.S. specifically for a professional women’s soccer team. Kansas City NWSL officials say the stadium will be privately financed, with the ownership group signing a 50-year lease. The team’s owners have previously announced plans for a $15 million training facility in suburban Kansas City.