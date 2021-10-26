Top-seed Tsitsipas, Zverev advance with straight-set wins

VIENNA (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has saved three set points before beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (6), 6-4 to join Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Erste Bank Open. Zverev also advanced in straight sets but had to rally from 5-2 down in the second to overcome Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-5. The top-seeded Tsitsipas was 6-3 down in the tiebreaker before reeling off five straight points to claim the opening set. Tsitsipas converted his first match point with Dimitrov serving at 5-4 when the 22nd-ranked-Bulgarian hit a forehand wide. Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie also advanced with two-set wins.