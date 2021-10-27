Alcaraz beats Murray, faces Berrettini in Vienna quarters

VIENNA (AP) — Andy Murray saw his perfect record at the Erste Bank Open come to an end as he slumped to a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to teenager Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the second round. The result marked the first loss for Murray in 10 matches at the Austrian indoor event. He won the tournament on both previous visits in 2014 and 2016. Alcaraz will play Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals after the the third-ranked Italian recovered from an opening-set loss to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3. Seeded players Jannik Sinner and Diego Schwartzman advanced to the second round with straight-set wins.