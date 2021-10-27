AP sources: Saints negotiating with Texans for Mark Ingram

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints were working toward a trade that would send veteran running back Mark Ingram to the Saints. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because not all aspects of the trade had been completed. Ingram was drafted 28th overall by New Orleans in 2011 and spent his first eight NFL seasons there before leaving for Baltimore in free agency in 2019. Ingram has played in seven games for Houston this season and has rushed 92 times for 294 yards and a touchdown.