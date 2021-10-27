Bayern handed its heaviest ever Cup loss, 5-0 at Gladbach

By CIARÁN FAHEY

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach has knocked Bayern Munich out of the German Cup with a fully deserved 5-0 win in front of its ecstatic fans. It’s Bayern’s biggest ever defeat in the competition. Second-division club Karlsruher SC knocked Bayer Leverkusen out with a hard-fought 2-1 win. Union Berlin needed extra time to win 3-1 at third-division club Waldhof Mannheim. Augsburg defeated Bochum 5-4 on penalties after their their game finished 2-2 with extra time. Christopher Buchtmann scored in extra time for St. Pauli to win 3-2 at second-division Dynamo Dresden. Anthony Modeste scored two for Cologne to beat Bundesliga rival Stuttgart 2-0, and Hannover defeated Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0.